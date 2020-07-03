Africa: Justice Hassan Jallow, Former Irish President and Another to Review Allegations Against ADB President

2 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa newspaper has been reliably informed that Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and two others have been appointed by the African Development Bank to review allegations proffered against the aforesaid bank's president Akinwumi Adesina.

The panel tasked with investigating the allegations against the bank's President consists of his lordship Justice Jallow, former Irish President Barrister Mary Robinson and former South Africa prosecutions boss Leonard McCarthy, who also served as World Bank integrity vice president.

According to sources, the allegations against the bank's president came after he was re-elected as the boss of the Pan African Bank. His re-election was endorsed by the African Union, but some individuals within the bank accused him of nepotism, awarding of contracts of employment and procurement to his friends and giving preferential treatment for his home country Nigeria.

The bank's ethics committee has rubbished the allegations levelled against him, but Washington, which holds 6% voting rights in the bank, raised questions regarding that decision.

The bank's governors have given Jallow and his associates two to four weeks to report back.

