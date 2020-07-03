Gambia: Walking - the Most Underrated Form of Exercise

opinion

Walking is such a mundane activity for many people but few know the benefits it has for their overall well-being. Everybody is recommended to regularly exercise for their physical and mental well-being. It is the easiest forms of exercise as no materials needed no infrastructure needed to practice walking. Furthermore, walking can be used to get to places and have a good exercise for your own health. You can save money by cutting on taxi fares which counts a lot from your total income. Individuals can take a walk to and from work place. You can help reduce the traffic congestion by your absence from means of transport. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is advice to avoid public transport if possible. So, walking alone can be an alternative to public transportation. There are several cities starting the initiative of closing streets to cars and encouraging residents to talk or cycle. One of such cities is Paris.

Research shows that walking outdoors for a sufficient period is as effective as running, jugging or cycling exercises. Everybody has there had their limits to how much the body exercises, so find yours by starting with slow pate walking at small distances and gradually upgrade the distance to be covered. Walking to places help reduce the carbon emission by avoiding to use cars. The environment can be benefit from your fitness exercise how good is that. These physical movement of the body on different terrains of the surface that they are walking on helps increase the oxygen intake in the lungs. These helps in the good health status of the lungs.

Studies from different reputable institution have reveal the major benefits which is highly unknown to the general public. The Kansas City State University conducted a study about the benefits of walking regularly. The results of these studies show that there is significant risk reduction on Alzheimer disease. The United State Glaucoma foundation reported that the best way to prevent and control of Glaucoma. It reduces the pressure in the eye but if the pressure increases the glaucoma develops. Neural blood vessels will be stimulated when taking a walk. These will help free up blood vessel pathways and help in the easy blood circulation. A very huge benefit for walking especially on a solitary green environment. The green spaces give a sense of connection to nature. These help in mental relaxation. Some people like taking a walk downtown the city. This can help reset the mind and improve focus on the individual.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are several incentives to start taking walk for exercise. The motivation can be financial, environmental and general well-being. Not everybody feels comfortable to take a run for exercise, going to the gym or cycling but walking is a norming day to day activity and it can be a source of healthiness both physically and mentally. Besides it does not need special gear or equipment's. It is environmentally friendly. Saves money by cutting transport fees from your spending cost. So, let start taking a walk to save the earth and live a health life. All for free. This is a desperate plea to improve the health of the public and save our environment from the harmful impacts of carbon emitting cars.