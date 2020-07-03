Gambia: NAMs Defer Deliberation On the Gambia Anti-Corruption Bill 2019 to Next Session

2 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The National Assembly Members (NAMs) have on Thursday voted for the extension of the deliberation on The Gambia Anti-Corruption Bill, 2019 to Committee Stage till next session.

The extension of the Motion Without Notice was moved by the chairperson of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC), Sidia Jatta.

Jatta said the extension would enable them to engage more critical stakeholders as well as to finalize the report thereon.

"The extension is up to next session. I beg to move," he said.

The motion was seconded by the member for Banjul South, Fatoumatta Njai.

Njai added that the bill is very important and it needs consultation with stakeholders which triggered the deferment.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have also witnessed the first reading of two bills.

The first bill was titled Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2020- a private member bill presented by member for Lower Badibou, Alagie Jawara to the clerk of the assembly for the first reading.

The second was titled Petroleum Commission Bill, 2020, presented by the Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Fafa Sanyang.

Sitting is adjourned until Monday.

