Gambia: President Expresses Confidence in Newly Sworn-in Justice Minister - Praises Ex-Justice Minister Tambadou

press release

Gambian leader Adama Barrow has on Thursday said his government is convinced that newly sworn in Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow will measure up to expectations.

President Barrow went on to say former justice minister Abubacarr Baa Tambadou left behind an indelible mark on Gambia's legal reform programme. He made this statement during the swearing in ceremony of Dawda Jallow. See below the full text of Barrow's statement.

"Again, we are here to witness the swearing-in of another son of the land, Honourable Dawda A. Jallow, following his new appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. This appointment comes at a time when we are solidifying the democratic foundations built to establish a just and peaceful nation, marked by the rule of law, respect for human rights and human dignity.

Our Justice and Judiciary sector has been playing a lead role in this direction. However, in spite of the progress made so far, more needs to be done to complete the legal reform process begun within this vital sector.

In view of his training, experience and character, I am confident that Honourable Jallow's presence in Cabinet will be productive, and will further enrich our discussions and decision-making processes for the advancement of the nation.

It is a common belief that good governance in any democratic environment must always be grounded in equal rights, justice and the rule of law. This is not attainable in the absence of a strong judicial and justice system, staffed by competent professionals under impartial and upright leadership.

We trust that Honourable Jallow will build on the work of his predecessor, and contribute to strengthening the Justice sector for the realisation of our reform objectives and national goals.

Honourable Jallow, I congratulate you, and I thank you for accepting this appointment, which comes with challenges. Tempering justice is not an easy task, and doing so consistently and with impartiality is more challenging that many people can imagine. Your experience convinces us that you will measure up to expectations. We wish you a successful tenure of office.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In February 2017, I presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the members of my first Cabinet. Among them was Honourable Abubacarr Marie Tambadou.

As a team, we pledged to execute relevant institutional and legal reforms, and committed ourselves to transforming The Gambia into a fully-fledged democracy for the overall development of the people.

Today, as Honourable Tambadou leaves us for other pursuits, he has not only made a name for himself, but also leaves behind an indelible mark on our legal reform programme.

This occasion affords me the opportunity to thank him for his selfless service to the nation. Despite the many challenges that confronted us from the outset, we have been able to weather the storm this far. On behalf of the entire nation, I thank Honourable Tambadou and wish him luck in his endeavours.

Honourable Members, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Once again, I appeal to all Gambians to unite and be law-abiding citizens. Maintaining peace and stability in the country hinges on respect for the rule of law and allowing our law enforcement officers to perform their duties without hindrance.

Let us remain united. Unity fosters peace and prevents crime and disorder. We are a diverse people, but our diversity should not breed hate or hostility. Instead, it should be a source of inspiration, pride and strength in building peace and strengthening social cohesion. Therefore, let us stand united as proud Gambians.

I thank you for your kind attention".