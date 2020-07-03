Gambia: Activist Madi Jobarteh May Appear in Court On Monday

2 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Madi Jobarteh, a rights activist is likely to appear before the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on Monday, 6th July 2020.

Madi said when he reported to Kairaba Police Stattion on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Pateh Bah, informed him that his file was sent to Kanifing Police Station. He added that when he went to Police Prosecution office, he was told the charges are still maintained and he was asked to report on Monday.

Jobarteh was charged with spreading false information and broadcasting contrary to Section 181 A (1) of the Criminal Code. He said the officers told him that the matter will now go to court.

He was invited for questioning by Police detectives at Kairaba Police Station on the 30th June. His questioning was related to a comment he made on his social-media platform regarding an interview he (Jobarteh) media at the "Black Lives Matter" protest he led on Saturday.

The police asked him to shed light on the comments he made on the death of Haruna Jatta, Kebba Secka and Ousman Darboe.

