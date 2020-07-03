Gambia: International Affairs - Various Groups in China's Hong Kongvoice Support for Newly Promulgated National Security Law

opinion

The law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) took effect at 23:00 local time on Tuesday, 30 June 2020. The law was passed at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC). It was formulated according to the Constitution, the Basic Law and an NPC decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security.

The NPC Standing Committee formulated this law and listed it in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law to be gazetted and enacted in Hong Kong by the SAR government. This is a fundamental solution for Hong Kong to restore order, end chaos and resume stability. It is a landmark in the practice of "one country, two systems" and a strong institutional guarantee for upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests, safeguarding lasting security, prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, and ensuring the steady implementation of "one country, two systems". It reflects the shared will of all Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots.

The national security law seeks to prevent, curb and punish crimes seriously endangering national security, namely secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security. It only targets an extremely small group of offenders while the life and property as well as various legitimate basic rights and freedoms enjoyed by the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents will be protected.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) said the law is of great importance as it helps plug the loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, stop violence and curb disorder, and ensure the successful practice of "One Country, Two Systems."

The DAB called on Hong Kong residents from all walks of life to join hands to support the implementation of the law, safeguard national security, restore Hong Kong's stability and order and focus on livelihood and economy.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions (HKFTU) said the law can plug the loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, effectively stop violence and curb disorder, and crack down on relevant criminal acts and activities, so as to ensure the steady and sustained development of the cause of "One Country, Two Systems."

The Hong Kong Coalition hailed the passage of the law as a strong measure to stop violence and curb social disorder, as well as plug the legal loophole in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The coalition, which was launched in May with an aim of uniting the whole society and finding a way out of the current predicament for Hong Kong, called on all people to put aside political disputes and unite as one to jointly safeguard Hong Kong.

The New People's Party said the law will help restore peace and order in the Hong Kong society and boost development of economy and improve people's livelihood.

Calling the law a milestone in the practice of the "One Country, Two Systems." the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong appealed to all sectors in Hong Kong to set aside differences, commit themselves to socio-economic development, respect and abide by the law and support the law enforcement agencies in clamping down on criminal acts endangering national security.

Gambia: Dodou Malang in Basse, URR invents anti corona cum covid-19 "wash hand machine"