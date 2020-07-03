Gambia: Farewell Message to Outgoing Justice Minister

2 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
press release

Farewell Message to outgoing Justice Minister, Hon. Abubacar Baa Tambedou delivered by Mr. Sainey MK Marenah, Head of Media and Communications on behalf of #CRC220.

Honourable Attorney General & Minister of Justice,

The Solicitor General,

The Legal Adviser to the AG,

Your Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Colleagues in the media,

Distinguished guests here present,

I am honoured to stand here on this auspicious occasion and on behalf of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) to deliver a farewell statement to the AG. We are convinced that the Gambia's transitional Justice Programme could not have had a better steward. You were the right man, at the right place and at the right time. Any honest broker will recognize that this Ministry has been moving at bewildering speed and has achieved numerous milestones. The CRC is very appreciative of your office's unflinching and sterling support and collaboration all throughout the process of reviewing and developing the new draft constitution for the Republic of The Gambia. I have heard Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow acknowledge in all our press conferences that your Ministry has supported the CRC every step of the way without ever attempting to interfere or influence the outcome of the constitution building process. That amply demonstrates your level of professionalism and job ethics in the service of The Gambia, your beloved country.

From all indications, it is clear that your Ministry has succeeded in putting the Gambia on the right trajectory to democracy, the rule of law, that will pave the way for socio-economic development and shared prosperity. As you leave office for other assignments, we want to register our gratitude to you and to tell you how proud we have been, working with you to build a robust foundation for the country.

You have demonstrated patriotism, loyalty and love for country.

As you are all set for a global assignment, we have no shred of doubt that you will triumph. This conviction of ours is largely premised on the monumental achievements you have selflessly registered at the home front despite the inevitable odds.

We encourage you to remain steadfast and committed to the trajectory you are already on in the service of humanity. Go to the global arena and make the tiny West African nation proud yet again like you did for the Rohingas. While you are serving there, do not for once forget about your country and her people. That is the spirit in which we can collectively project the good image of the Gambia on the global map.

Once again, on behalf of the CRC, a warm congratulations to you on your appointment! It is well deserved.

Thank you all

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

