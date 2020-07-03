Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of National Organizations

Asmara — The executive committees of national organizations in 15 cities in Italy including PFDJ, YPFDJ, National Union of Eritrean Women, Eritrean communities as well as Media Committee conducted virtual activity assessment meeting on 27 June.

At the meeting in which Dr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, and Mr. Ghirmai Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs, took part extensive discussion was conducted on the reports presented in terms of strengths and challenges.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Fesehatsion said that the commitment the nationals demonstrated at the time of the critical situation the nationals encountered due to the corona virus pandemic attests to their strong organization.

Ambassador Fesehatsion also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Ghirmai Habtemicael also presented report on the challenges the nationals encountered in past six months due to the corona virus pandemic, as well as the financial contribution by nationals to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report presented, the nationals in Italy have so far contributed 379 thousand Euros and decided that 22 families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from 2 months to two years.

Likewise, the nationals have also contributed 20 thousand and 500 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.