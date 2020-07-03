Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of National Organizations

2 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The executive committees of national organizations in 15 cities in Italy including PFDJ, YPFDJ, National Union of Eritrean Women, Eritrean communities as well as Media Committee conducted virtual activity assessment meeting on 27 June.

At the meeting in which Dr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, and Mr. Ghirmai Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs, took part extensive discussion was conducted on the reports presented in terms of strengths and challenges.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Fesehatsion said that the commitment the nationals demonstrated at the time of the critical situation the nationals encountered due to the corona virus pandemic attests to their strong organization.

Ambassador Fesehatsion also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Ghirmai Habtemicael also presented report on the challenges the nationals encountered in past six months due to the corona virus pandemic, as well as the financial contribution by nationals to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report presented, the nationals in Italy have so far contributed 379 thousand Euros and decided that 22 families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from 2 months to two years.

Likewise, the nationals have also contributed 20 thousand and 500 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.