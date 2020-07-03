Eritrea: More Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — According to report from the Ministry of Health, companies, associations and individual contributed over half a million Nakfa to the effort being exerted by the people and Government of Eritrea to combat the spread of corona virus.

Accordingly, 'TAMOIL Eritrea' contributed additional 150 thousand Nakfa and other cooperative associations and small businesses in the Central region contributed a total of 37 thousand and 500 Nakfa.

Similarly, government employees, area administrations, cooperative associations as well as vegetables and fruits farmers in Nakfa sub-zone contributed a total of 70 thousand and 270 Nakfa.