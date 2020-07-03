Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

2 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

12 patients were diagnosed positive for COVID 19 in extensive tests carried out in Quarantine Centers ¬- seven in environs of Om-Hajer; 2 in Gerger; 1 in Gerenfit; 1 in Ali-Gidir and 1 in Haykota - in Gash Barka Region today.

All are nationals who returned from Sudan through irregular land routes only recently.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 215.

56 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital while the remaining 159 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

2 July 2020

