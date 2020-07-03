Somalia: Police Officer Sentenced to Death for Killing Civilians

A military court in Mogadishu has on Thursday sentenced to death a police officer after he was found guilty of killing two civilians while enforcing Coronavirus restrictions on April.

On April 24, Hassan Aden Hassan has 'deliberately' killed Hassan Ali Adawe and Madino Abdullahi Abdi in Bondhere district and was sentenced to death by firing squad according to military court chief Colonel Hassan Ali Shute.

The shooting sparked protests in Mogadishu for more than two days with crowds of angry youngmen demanding justice. The judge noted the defendant can appeal the case.

The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab militants and government soldiers who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union