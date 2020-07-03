Gambia: Ali Sowe Could Win First Bulgarian Title Today

2 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Ali Sowe could grab his premier silverware in Bulgaria when his club takes on one-time league winners Lokomotiv Plodiv.

The tie is slated for today at 4:15pm as CSK Sofia and Sowe make an audacious pursuit for the Bulgarian Cup.

The Gambia international could be playing in the Uefa Europa league for the second time -Europe's second most prestigious club tourney -if they surprise Plodiv.

Lokomotiv swaggered over Levski Sofia 2- 0 on aggregate to seal a place in today's final while Sowe and co battered Boetiv, Plodiv's arch rivals.

The 26-year-old Gambian is an integral for the side and will be one of those they would be counting on to bang in the goals.

Dubbed Drogba, Ali won't be short of takers if he opts for a departure with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce one of the top sides clamouring for his services but they will need to cough up over 289 million Gambian dalasis to sign him.

