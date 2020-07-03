Liberia: Pres. Weah Saddened By Rep. Sloh's Death

Monrovia, Liberia): The President of Liberia, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah is deeply saddened by news of the death of Sinoe County Representative J. Nagbe Sloh. The lawmaker died late on Tuesday at the JFK Medical Center following a brief illness.

Representative Sloh was an astute statesman proponent of media freedom - a vision shared by the President.

His passing has left a great void in not just the Legislature, but the body politic of the country. The President expresses his profound sympathies to the bereaved family and the entire Liberian legislature, as well as the people of Sinoe county, for the passing of the outspoken lawmaker.

Representative Sloh, who was elected during the 2017 general and presidential elections, has been a longtime journalist who previously served as the Director General of the Liberian News Agency (LINA).