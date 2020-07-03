Ethiopia: Govt Points Finger at Opposition, 'External Forces' Amid Unrest

The Ethiopian government has pointed the finger at unnamed external forces and local opposition figures as it seeks to resume normalcy following protests that paralysed transport and led to closure of businesses across the country.

The State reckons that several players, including Egypt with whom it is entangled in a row over the Grand Renaissance Dam, may have had a hand in fanning recent unrest.

On Thursday, police clashed with mourners during the burial of popular Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa.

He was buried in Ambo, west of the capital Addis Ababa.

Protests sparked by his death broke out on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, just hours after the artiste was shot dead.

In the days following the incident, 87 people -- including four police officers -- have been killed.

Several journalists from Oromia Media Network, owned by a local politician who was arrested on Thursday, were also held by police.

Despite these events, Addis Mayor Takele Uma has urged people to resume work today (Friday).