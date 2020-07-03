Cameroon: Ils Nous Ont Rendu Visite - Israel Ambassador Visits Sopecam

For about an hour, both personalities explored ways of enhancing cooperation.

Israel Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E Isi Yanouka has paid a visit to the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM). It was his first visit to the Corporation since he arrived as Ambassador to Cameroon in February 2020. On arrival yesterday, July 1, 2020, he was received by the General Manager of the Corporation, Madam Marie Claire Nnana who gave a global picture of the enterprise with particular focus on the different products and services offered. She said, even though SOPECAM is well known through its main product "Cameroon Tribune" Daily Newspaper, it is a multifaceted company that the Israeli diplomat can count on when ever need be. She thanked Ambassador Isi Yanouka for creating time despite the prevailing atmosphere and charged programme to visit one of the leading media corporations in the country and promised to work hand-inglove with the embassy when solicited.

On his part, His Excellency Isi who is on his second stay in Cameroon having plied his trade as Second Secretary at the Embassy from 1999 to 2001, hailed his host for the warm words of welcome and fruitful discussions with regards to relations between her corporation and the State of Israel. He said as representative of his country in Cameroon, his visit is just a beginning of many to come because his country has a lot in the pipeline not only for SOPECAM, but for Cameroon in general, adding that though each year many Cameroonians benefit from Israel's financial aid to go and study in various domains especially agriculture, his country is also encouraging local initiatives like the signing of part- nership agreement with National Advanced School of Engineering (Polytechnic) in Yaounde, working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and funding the fabrication of face mask by some Cameroonians in the fight against COVID-19. Before being appointed as Israel Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E Isi Yanouka is not a new comer in the African continent. He has served his country as Ambassador to Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso with residence in Abidjan. He has a Masters Degree in Governance and Public Diplomacy, with a BA in French Literature, Latin American Studies and Spanish. He is very fluent in French and English .