Cameroon: Panje Itoe Beryl - Minproff Delegate Promoted Minas SG

2 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya on June 30, 2020 appointed Panje née Itoe Beryl Ikome the new Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

«I was extremely happy to have been uplifted which means that the State noticed the contribution I have been making mostly when it came to empowering the woman and young girls and also bringing about family harmony. » These were the words with which Panje née Itoe Beryl Ikome welcomed her appointment as the new Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs (MINAS).

The 49-year-old lady, before her appointment was the Regional Delegate of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family (MINPROFF) for the South West Region since June 2019. Before then, she had served as the Divisional Delegate of MINPROFF for Ndian and Kupe Muanenguba Divisions still in the South West Region. She had also served as senior staff in the Ministry of Social Affairs in the North West Regional Delegation, later on in the Ministry of Social Affairs before being appointed Service Head for Social Intervention in CNRH in Yaounde. All her professional career is guided by her academic pursuit as she went to the Yaounde National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) in 1998. She also went to the Amadou Bello University in Nigeria where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Education.

