Cameroon: Prof. Bambot Grace Annih Nee Mbong - Plant Pathologist Is New Minader SG

"My appointment to chart the way forward as the Secretary General at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is a pleasant surprise and I commit to give the department a new lease of life in services that enhance the nation's agriculture and rural communities". That is how Prof. /Mrs Bambot Grace Annih nee Mbong welcomed her appointment on the strength of Presidential Decree. No.2020/353 of 30th June.

She moves to Yaounde from the University of Bamenda (Uba) where she was the Head of Department, Crop Production and Technology at the College of Technology (COLTEC). In effect; the way up for Prof. Bambot Grace Annih nee Mbong had been charted when the nation first found her good for use as the Service Head for National and African Cooperation at the Cooperation Division of the University of the future (Uba). T

he 55-year- old wife, mother of five and an illustrious daughter of Ngie-Momo Division is a product of the Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria, where she graduated from the Crop Protection department with a PhD in Plant Pathology in 2008. It was the same discipline that helped her to first obtain a Master's Degree from the University of Ibadan. It was however, not before, a 1st Degree in Biology (Zoology) from the same institution. Prof. Bambot Grace Annih nee Mbong takes up the assignment as the Secretary General in a Ministry which she had been serving from a distance as an Educationist and Plant Pathologist. Her academic profile is also traced back to Elementary and Secondary education in Et- wii-Ngie, Nacho Comprehensive College Bamenda, GHS Mbengwi and Baptist High School (BHS), Buea.