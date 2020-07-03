Cameroon: Fight Against COVID-19 - PM Dion Ngute Gives More Directives

He chaired the weekly interministerial meetings on July 1, 2020 on the evolution of the fight.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 chaired the weekly interministerial meetings on government response strategy to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Through video conferencing, he coordinated deliberations and gave the respective ministers directives on how to effectively carry out the fight.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie to whom the Prime Minister gave the floor to present the situation of the pandemic in the country disclosed that as at July 1, 2020, 13,711 people were confirmed COVID-19 positive in Cameroon. He said that 11,014 people were declared healed, 2, 269 active cases and 328 deaths. The Minister said the third phase of the fight that was just starting has the objective to control and stop community transmission of the virus, especially in most affected regions that include the Centre, Littoral and West Regions. The second objective was the qualitative treatment of the sick in order to reduce the mortality rate with focus on health personnel and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the health system and other domains.

The Prime Minister in the opening statement said the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngallè Bibehe had to report on consultation sessions with representatives of air travel agencies intended to finetune the service protocol to use once Cameroon's airspace is reopened to international flights. The Minister also talked on the implication of Cameroon's exclusion from the list of 15 countries whose citizens are authorised to enter the European Union member States once their borders are reopened. Prime Minister Dion Ngute wondered how Cameroon could be excluded from the list of the countries , considering that the country has exceptionally opened its airspace to an airlines company from France (Air France) which is a European Union member.

Concerning the situation of Cameroonians trapped abroad due to the closure of borders to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister gave the floor to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. In his presentation, the Minister disclosed that 701 Cameroonians were still awaiting repatriation. Some 2,247 of them have already been flown back to the country since the borders were closed. The Minister further disclosed that 162 Cameroonians were to be flown in from Niger last evening. The Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Madeleine Tchuinte, the Prime Minister said, was to present on the contribution of treatment based on medicinal plants to the fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic .