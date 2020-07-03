Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea Relations - Ministers Explore Areas of Common Interest

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received in audience the Equato Guinean Minister of State; Minister in charge of Regional Integration, Baltasar Engonga Edjo on June 30, 2020.

Cameroon's Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella received in audience the Minister of State of Equatorial Guinea for Regional Integration during which both personalities exchanged on the state of bilateral relations between the two countries. He was accompanied to the audience by the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon, Armando Kote Echuaca. Cameroon's Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Lazare Mpouel Bala was equally in attendance.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the one hour thirty minutes discussions, Baltasar Engonga Edjo said together with Minister Mbella Mbella, they explored all horizons of cooperation ties between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon. "We exchanged on the state of our bilateral relations as well as aspects of common interest between our two countries," he stated.

As concerns the situation at the borders of both nations, the Minister of State said the two Ministers of Defense from Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea are deliberating on a joint control mechanism at the borders. "In the nearest future, with the Minister of External Relations, we will organise a mixed commission to evaluate existing accords as well as the actual situation between the two countries and see how we can clarify the situation.

As you all know, the Republic of Cameroon and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea share historic and traditional relations bedsides institutional cooperation ties. We are already preparing for the mixed commission to clarify aspects between the countries that would not be developed in the course of our current meeting in Yaounde," she stated. Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea partner in several areas of common interest spanning through security, education, health and culture .