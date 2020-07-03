Cameroon: CHAN 2020/AFCON 2021 - Opportunity to Build Solid Base

The African Nations Football Championship that was planned to take place in April will now take place in January 2021 in Cameroon while the 2021 AFCON still in Cameroon has been pushed forward to January 2022. These are some of the major decisions taken on Tuesday June 30, 2020 by members of the Executive Committee of (CAF) in a video Conference in Cairo. The decisions did not come as a surprise to African countries as many had predicted a possible postponement of the two competitions. Cameroon had prepared to host the CHAN in 2020 and AFCON in 2021 even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Many pundits believe that the postponement of the two competitions is a golden opportunity for Cameroon to prepare well in order to host the best CHAN and AFCON competitions. As far as sports infrastructure is concerned, Cameroon has met the requirements of CAF as almost all the stadiums are ready to host international competitions. Apart from sports infrastructure, the postponement is equally an opportunity to improve on the hotel infrastructure and to complete the roads linking the stadiums and the different competition venues. Cameroon will also have another opportunity to adapt to barrier measures prescribed by the World health organisation and the government as they prepare to welcome Africa in the new future .