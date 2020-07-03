Liberia: CDC Expels Jemima Wolokollie

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, has expelled former Deputy Commerce Minister Jemima Wolokolie from the party barely 24 hours after she was dismissed from office by President George Manneh Weah.

In a press statement issued Wednesday July 1, the National Executive Committee of the CDC said it took the decision to expelled Madam Wolokollie in accordance with findings and recommendations from its Grievance and Ethics initiative submitted on 10 June 2020.

Madam Jemima Wolokollie has been expelled with immediate effect. The expulsion of Madam Wolokollie comes after an earlier action of suspension for fraud, extortion, corruption, and her role in a fake loan scheme.

"These allegations, despite the preponderance of the evidence, were nonetheless carefully adjudicated and fairly tried consistent with best practice; which finds Madam Wolokollie GUILTY as CHARGED, and lacking moral worth to maintain membership with the CDC.

The NEC's endorsement of the Grievance and Ethics report expunging Madam Wolokollie's membership mirrors the party's sternness against unwholesome actions or utterances that impugn the integrity of the Congress for Democratic Change.

With justice now fully served, the party considers a complete closure to this repugnant chapter, which has only strengthened the CDC's resolve, unity and unequivocal response against acts of lawlessness," the CDC wrote.

The party also lauded Mr. Weah for the dismissal of Madam Wolokollie; hailing the decision as timely and an important step reasserting his disapproval of improper conducts in the sphere of governance.

Meanwhile, minutes after her dismissal as Deputy Minister of Commerce by President George Manneh Weah, Ms. Jamima Wolokollie took to her Facebook page, saying she has no regret of th action taken against her.

The former Deputy Minister said in her Facebook post late Tuesday, June 30th, that if by expressing her view about the wrongs within the governing Coalition for Democratic Change has warranted her dismissal, then so be it and that she has no regret.

President Weah Tuesday night dismissed with immediate effect Deputy Commerce Minister, Jemima Wolokollie. A dismissal letter published on the Executive Mansion website quotes President Weah as saying his decision follows a string of actions incompatible with Deputy Minister Wolokollie's status as a senior government official.

Deputy Minister Wolokollie was earlier suspended by the President for insubordination and unprofessionalism but her suspension was later lifted by the President. President Weah is at the same time urging officials of his government, who bear the public trust to conduct themselves properly. The former deputy minister few days ago described those in the Coalition for Democratic Change, who are against her bid for senate as noise makers.

Wolokollie appearing on the 'OK Conversation' on Monday, June 29, called for immediate removal of CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Murlu. She said individuals like Morlu don't deserve to be Chairman of the CDC because according to her, he negatively discussed President Weah.

She claimed that both Chairman Morlu and Monrovia City Major Jefferson Koijee are encouraging tribalism within the CDC ahead of the midterm senatorial elections in the country. Wolokollie is expected to participate in the upcoming midterm elections, specifically in Montserrado County.