Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamaredeen Ismail met, Thursday, at his office, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Khartoum, Hamad Mohammed Al-Jenebi and reviewed with him a number of regional issues of mutual interest.

The minister, during the meeting, thanked the UAE people and government for the joint cooperation in all fields.

The UAE diplomat affirmed the historical relations between the two countries and the development of cooperation between Sudan and the UAE.