Sudan: FM Receives Invitation to Visit Pakistan

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdulla received an official invitation to visit Islamabad to discuss the development of relations and spheres of cooperation between the two countries.

This came when the minister met, Thursday, at her office, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Sudan.

The FM accepted the invitation and the date of the visit will be set later on, after the end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting discussed spheres of development of cooperation in cultural, economic and political fields, the cooperation and exchange of support in regional and international forums , especially, in Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO).