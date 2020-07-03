Sudan: SPA Welcomes Al-Hilo Announcement of Extension of Cessation of Hostilities

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has welcomed the initiative of the People's Movement, North, led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo concerning the seven-month extension of cessation of hostilities which will last until,2021.

The SPA affirmed in its Tweeter account that achieving of a durable and just peace is considered a top in the coming stage priority, as it will meet the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people and end the sufferings of the refugees and the displaced in the war-affected areas.

The union said it looks forward to unifying all the forces of struggle movements to build Sudan of justice, freedom and peace.