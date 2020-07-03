Sudan Team Continue Preparations to Resume Dam Negotiations

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, prof. Yasser Abbas has underlined that the Sudan negotiation team continue preparations to resume the negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during the few coming days.

The minister said, Thursday, in press statements to SUNA that the final procedures for negotiations are now underway and the African Union preparing a list of observers, (experts) in addition to the three observers who are working with the negotiation teams.

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia earlier agreed on the initiative of the South African President, the current AU Chairman, to resume negotiations.

According to the initiative, Ethiopia delayed the filling of the dam.