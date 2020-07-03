Tunisia: Health Ministry Sees to Continuous Updating of Country Classification According to Epidemic Risk Level (Taher Gargueh)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry is seeing to the continuous updating of the classification of the world's countries according to the status of the coronavirus spread and the level of epidemic risk, said Thursday Health Director General and member of the scientific committee to Combat the Coronavirus Taher Gargueh.

He pointed out in a statement to TAP that the classification is carried out according to standards and indicators of the presence and spread of the virus as well as reports prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international scientific authorities.

The status of the country is used to decide on a new classification of the country and a change in the country's status from the red to the green zone to indicate a decrease in the danger of the virus spreading in the concerned country.

The status does not change in a day or two, explained the official, but, he recalled, a permanent monitoring helps identify the changes that have arisen and the development of the epidemic situation.

The Health Director-General also stressed the need to comply with hygiene standards and the measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry issued on Wednesday a new classification for countries according to the prevalence of COVID-19, the lists were carried out by the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases on the basis of the epidemiological risk level according to the globally approved scientific criteria and indicators.

The two specific lists (green and orange) have been updated by including France and Belgium in the Green Zone, after being listed last June 25 by the Health Ministry in the orange and red lists, respectively.