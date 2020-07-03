Tanzania: Tplb Defends Move to Award Simba in Lindi

3 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) said the decision to hand Simba their 20th league title at Majaliwa Stadium on 8th July was reached after consultation with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Simba were declared new champions of the Mainland Premier League after posting a goalless draw against Tanzania Prisons in their past match at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Prior to that, Simba just needed a point to reach 79 points at the peak of the league table which cannot be reached by any other team in the contest.

However, elaborating on the development, TPLB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almas Kasongo said Simba wrote to them requesting that they need to be presented their trophy in three of their upcoming fixtures.

"After receiving the request, we sat together with TFF and picked Majaliwa Stadium as the venue to hand them their title immediately after facing Namungo FC".

"We hope that it is a good gesture for them to celebrate outside Dar es Salaam because the league is played in many parts of the country hence an opportunity for people from far areas to be part of the celebrations," he said.

About the general overview of the top flight league, Kasongo said everything is unfolding well and they have managed to contain most of the problems even though not completely eradicating them.

"We are satisfied with the progress of the league so far and we have already warned competing teams to be vigilant when the season is ending for them to avoid match fixing scandals. "We have written caution letters to all teams parading in all football leagues to avoid entertaining any incidences which may lead them into the temptation of match fixing," Kasongo said.

He said the board is wide awake to make sure that the remaining matches end smoothly in accordance with the laws governing football.

"We will be sending officials from TPLB in all the upcoming league games so as to be assured that no match for interview is embraced by the competing clubs," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

