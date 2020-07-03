Sudan: Registration of New 314 COVID-19 Infections Taking the Total to 9573

2 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 314 COVID-19 infections during the past five days bringing the total number of the infection to 9573 including 602 fatality and 4606 recovered cases.

The Epidemiological Report of the ministry attributed the delay of the daily reports to the technical and logistic arrangements carried out by the ministry to increase the diagnostic capacity of the laboratories and to address the reasons for the low number of suspected cases examined in the last two weeks, along with, examining the samples of returnees from abroad within the Ministry's plan to evacuate the stranded.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.