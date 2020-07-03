Sudan: Registration of New 314 COVID-19 Infections Taking the Total to 9573

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 314 COVID-19 infections during the past five days bringing the total number of the infection to 9573 including 602 fatality and 4606 recovered cases.

The Epidemiological Report of the ministry attributed the delay of the daily reports to the technical and logistic arrangements carried out by the ministry to increase the diagnostic capacity of the laboratories and to address the reasons for the low number of suspected cases examined in the last two weeks, along with, examining the samples of returnees from abroad within the Ministry's plan to evacuate the stranded.