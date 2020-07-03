Tunisia: Erray Holds Telephone Conversation His Dutch Counterpart

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Noureddine Erray, reviewed, on Wednesday, in a telephone conversation with his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, the friendship and cooperation relations between Tunisia and the Netherlands, as well as the willingness of both countries to hoist them to a higher level both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union institutions.

Erray stressed Tunisia's quest to boost economic cooperation and develop the volume of trade with this friendly country, given the promising opportunities for partnership in several fields, a statement issued on Thursday by the Foreign Department reads.

He also commended the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including decentralisation, agriculture, migration and security.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the post-COVID-19 health and economic situation in the two countries and to stress the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation to overcome the socio-economic repercussions of the health crisis.

For his part, the Dutch Minister praised the experience of democratic transition in Tunisia and stressed the Netherlands' determination to support the Tunisian government's efforts to achieve the expected economic and development recovery.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including the development of the situation in Libya.

