Somalia to Resume Domestic Flights Next Week

The Somali government announced on Thursday that domestic flights which were suspended due to COVID-19 will resume operations from next Sunday.

The announcement came during a weekly cabinet meeting which was chaired by deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid.

"I have chaired a weekly cabinet meeting in which we allowed the resumption of domestic flights," said the deputy prime minister.

The ease of restrictions of domestic flights comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Somalia which has so far reported 2,924 cases amid concerns the cases are largely due to community transmission.

The horn of African nation closed learning institutes, banned large gatherings and suspended both domestic and international flights in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country