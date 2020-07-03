Somalia Evacuates Over 140 Nationals From Saudi Arabia

3 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has evacuated dozens of its citizens stranded in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The citizen who mostly women and children arrived safely at Aden Adde International Airport.

The Horn of Africa nation has brought back 142 national who trapped in Riyadh and Jeddah due to Coronavirus pandemic. Somalia has so far evacuated 1516 citizen from different countries around the world.

Somalia with a fragile health system has been struggling to contained Coronavirus virus since mid-march.

The horn of African country has so far recorded 2924 confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory disease with 90 patients succumbed to the disease

