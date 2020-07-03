Tunisia: Kairouan-COVID-19 - One More Imported Case

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One more imported case of COVID-19 contamination has been recorded in the governorate of Kairouan. The case concerns a young 36-year-old who returned from Sweden in mid-June, said Kairouan Regional Health Director Hamdi Hadhri.

The patient has been admitted to the COVID-19 unit of "Ibn Jazzar" hospital in Kairouan and his state of health is stationary, he told TAP.

According to the same source, this young man had left the mandatory sanitary lockdown center in Hammamet one week after his return from abroad since the tests he was given were negative and he pledged to continue his period of self-isolation at home in his hometown in Sbikha (Kairouan).

During this period, this patient had the symptoms of COVID-19 and was admitted to the emergency department of Sbikha hospital on June 29, 2020 and then transferred the next day to the Ibn Jazzar hospital where epidemiological tests confirmed his contamination, said the same source.

As a precautionary measure, the regional health directorate in Kairouan has drawn up a first list of people who contacted this patient to carry out the necessary tests, given that he did not respect the measures of self-isolation at home.

