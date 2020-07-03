Tanzania: UPDF's Brig Gen Twesigye Dies in Bathroom

3 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Monitor

Kampala — Uganda's Liaison Officer at the East African community Headquarters in Arusha in Tanzania, Brig Gen Victor Twesigye is dead.

Brigadier Twesigye passed away at his home in Nyarushanje in Rukungiri District on Thursday, according to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire.

"The deceased fell in the bathroom at his home," Karemire said.

Earlier in the day, UPDF lost its Chief of Staff Reserves Forces Maj. Gen. Eric Mukasa at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

"We have lost yet another gallant officer, General Eric Mukasa, the chief of staff of the Reserve Forces , he passed away at Nakasero RIP," said Karemire.

Sources at Nakasero hospital say Mukasa suffered cardiac arrest. The death of the two senior army officers brings to four the number of officers who have died within a space of one month.

On Tuesday, Brigadier Bell Tushabe also passed away at Nakasero Hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga also breathed his last Nakasero hospital. Gwanga breathed his last on June 9th after undergoing a successful operation to remove a blood clot in one of the vessels in his head.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.