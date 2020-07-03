Nigeria: Ganduje Lifts COVID-19 Lockdown in Kano

Kano — Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also directed that civil servants from Grade Level 12 and above should resume duty from July 6 and work from 9 am to 2 pm.

Before the governor's latest directives, the state had observed lockdown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while movement was allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Speaking at a press briefing of the state's task force on COVID-19 on Thursday, the governor also declared that street hawking and street begging remain banned in the state.

He also directed that commercial tricycle operators are to carry only two passengers and that both drivers and passengers must wear facemasks or face the law at the mobile courts.

Earlier in his presentation, the Coordinator of Technical response, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, said as at Wednesday, July 1, 1700 samples were collected on a daily basis, a development that made Kano the highest sample collection state which necessitated the transfer of samples to Abuja for testing.

He added that with the way the numbers of positive cases are dropping drastically in the state; Kano was winning the war, but will not relent in its effort to get rid of the disease.

Earlier, the governor received a donation of 20,000 face masks from the first lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, through her pet project, Future Assured, in collaboration with National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Other donations received by the governor were 300,000 face masks from Lee Group, PPE from A.A. Rano as well as a fabricated hands-free hand washing and hand sanitiser facilities by the state Ministry of Environment.