Nigeria: Buhari Drops Oguntade, Nsofor, Renews 12 Non-Career Ambassadors

3 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari thursday dropped Nigeria's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Oguntade, and the Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.

He, however, renewed the appointments of 12 other non-career ambassadors, promising to uphold the principle of fair representation and inclusiveness in all governance affairs.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, stated this, explaining that the president felt compelled to give the assurance following recent complaints, which trailed the appointments of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were left out.

According to the statement, the appointments were renewed following a satisfactory performance evaluation, adding, however, that the president would still decide if the ambassadors would retain their current postings or be transferred.

Shehu listed the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed as Mrs. Uzoma Emenike (Abia); Mr. Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi); Mr. Muhammad Madugu (Bauchi); Mr. Baba Jidda (Borno); Mr. Uyigue Oghogho (Edo) and Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti).

Others are Ms. Deborah Iliya (Kaduna); Mr. Mohammed Rimi (Katsina); Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi); Dr. Modupe Irele (Lagos); Mr. Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) and Senator Goni Bura (Yobe).

The president congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal of the jobs and admonished them to continue to uphold and promote the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.

