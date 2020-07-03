Nigeria: Edo Governorship - APC Deploys 5 Governors, 44 Others for Campaign

Abuja and Benin — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed five governors and 44 others, including two former national chairmen of the party, as members of its campaign council for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The caretaker committee named Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State as chairman of the campaign council. Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, will serve as deputy chairman while Hon. Abbas Braimoh is to serve as secretary.

The campaign council, which will be inaugurated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the party's national secretariat, was approved by the chairman of the caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The list of the members of the council was contained in a statement by APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

Other members of the council are: Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; governors Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former APC national chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu; and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Also included are; Timipre Sylva; Dr Pius Odubu; Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku; Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta); Sen. John Enoh; Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman; Engr. Babachir Lawal; Prince B. B. Apugo; Gen. Charles Airhiavbere; Peter Akpatason; Patrick Alsowleren; Johnson Oghuma; Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Pally Iriase; and Dennis Idahosa.

The membership also includes Mrs. Rachel Akpabio; Mr. Bolaji Afeez; Engr. Gabriel Iduseri; Chief Cairo Ojougboh; Patrick Obahiagbon; Chief Ayiri Emami; Abubakar Adagu Suberu; Usman Nahuche; Engr. Chidi Orji; Dr. Almajiri Giadam; Sen. Sa'idu Umar Kumo; Chief Pius Akinyelure; Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi; Chief Solomon Edebiri; Prof. Ebegue Amadasun; Saturday Uwulekue; Osaro Obaze; Chief Samuel Ogbuku; Miss. Rinsola Abiola; and Theresa Tekenel.

I'm battle-ready - Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said he was ready for the battle to retain his seat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September governorship election in the state, was speaking in reaction to the deployment of governors by the APC for the campaign.

Obaseki won the governorship election in 2016 under the APC but recently dumped the party following his disqualification.

While speaking through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said, "It is not the committee that will make one win the governorship election but the people of Edo State who are solidly with Obaseki.

"A political party can constitute a committee of 100 governors but that will not win the election for the party except the acceptance of the candidate by the people."

However, the director general of Pastor Ize-Iyamu campaign organisation, John Mayaki, said his boss had spent years preparing himself for the task and responsibility.

"They're a lot of factors in his favour but chief amongst them include his close relationship with the people of Edo State, a track record of excellent service as a public servant and private citizen, and the abysmal performance of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki," he said.