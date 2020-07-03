Nigeria: APC Unleashes Oyegun, Oshiomhole, Ganduje, 46 Others Against Obaseki

3 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to chair its 49-member National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC disclosed this in a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, yesterday.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma will serve as deputy chairman with Mr. Abbas Braimoh as secretary.

The party named two of its former national chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the campaign council.

Both men had been at loggerheads in the lead-up to the APC primary election in Edo State with Odigie-Oyegun rooting for the incumbent, Mr Godwin Obaseki who had since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Oshiomhole on his part allegedly worked for the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is now the party's candidate.

The development led Chief Odigie-Oyegun to call for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC.

Nabena said the composition of the team followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Also, in the council are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Godswill Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu, Owelle Roachas Okorocha, and Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Abubakar Adagu Suberu among others.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.