Nigeria: Raw Materials' Export From Apapa Port Hits N52.4 Billion

Lagos — The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Custom Service on Thursday said it generated the sum of N52.369 billion from the export of local raw materials in the last six months.

It also said that imported cargo in the same period stood at N227.347 billion, despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected global trade.

The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Muhammed Abba-Kuri, made this disclosure at a media briefing held at the Command's headquarters in Lagos.

He said that the quantity of goods exported from Nigeria stood at 1.642 million tonnes, adding that goods exported include; agricultural products, mineral resources and steel bars amongst others.

This is even as he hinted about a steady improvement in revenue collection since the ease of the lockdown started

According to him, the Command only experienced a decline in the revenue collected in the month of May when it realised the sum of N3.531 billion.

On smuggling, he said, "the command has seized a total of 142 containers of various items worth N15.904 billion. The breakdown includes two assorted vehicles, which is one Rolls Royce 2018 and 1 Lamborghini Hurricane Sport Car 2019.

"Others include pharmaceuticals, bags of rice, used clothing and shoes, vegetable oil, vehicles, packaging materials, detergents, candy milk, used tyres, cigarette fitter, rug and textile materials respectively", Abba-Kuri added.

He disclosed that the Command had invoked the provisions of section 167 of CEMA, which deals with detention, seizure and condemnation of goods, noting that all seized items have now become the properties of the Federal Government of Nigeria following a Lagos High Court judgment.