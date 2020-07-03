Uganda: U.S. Donates Land Cruiser Ambulances to UPDF

3 July 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Jinja, Uganda — The US government, through its Department of Defense (DOD), has donated four new Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances with a container of spare parts to the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

These vehicles were donated as part of the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APPRP) program to enhance the UPDF's regional peacekeeping capability.

They were handed over UPDF's Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC) in Jinja on July 1 by US Senior Defense Official/Defense Attache, Colonel Edward Dupont, representing the U.S. Embassy. The URDCC Commandant, Brigadier General Peter Omola, represented the UPDF during the sign over ceremony.

As a temporary deployment in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the URDCC plans to send the donated Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances to Bombo to join their already deployed U.S.-provided mobile field hospital.

The rapid deployment of this mobile hospital and associated medical personnel in March 2020 demonstrated the effectiveness of the Uganda-U.S. peacekeeping training partnership. F

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uganda-U.S. security partnership has continued, with phase one of the APRRP program still on track to be completed by December 2020.

The U.S. government has contributed approximately $47 million worth of equipment and training to the URDCC and the United States is committed to supporting Uganda's rapid response peacekeeping capability in the coming years.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.