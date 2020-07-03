Namibia: Swartbooi Calls for Robust Abortion Talk

2 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE Landless People's Movement says the ongoing discussions about the legalisation of abortion must include other social issues to find solutions for the root cause of abortion.

LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi yesterday responded to questions about his party's position on the motion to legalise abortion in the country at a media event in Windhoek.

Swartbooi said he welcomes the motion on the topic of abortion, which was introduced to the National Assembly last week by Nudo parliamentarian Utjiua Muinjangue.

He said there were a number of issues to discuss and resolve before Namibia moves to legalise abortion.

Abortion is a consequence of "so many things that have gone wrong", he said.

He said issues to be discussed include society's structural problems leading to unwanted pregnancies, cultural and religious beliefs, health concerns and legal frameworks.

"You cannot deal with social problems at the point of the consequence of so many other things that have gone wrong. You will have to put the debate back and bring into perspective and address structural challenges and correct them, and therefore perhaps you may not need to reach the point of do we abort, or do we not abort. It's also a question of do we protect the secular state, because some of the arguments against abortion are very religiously rooted, but the state is secular, so how do we deal with that?" Swartbooi asked.

"There are also institutional changes that have to be made, but our problem will be that if the debate only focuses on abortion," he said.

The LPM leader said religious considerations should also be accommodated in the drive to legalise abortion.

When the root causes are addressed, Namibians may not even need to consider the legalisation of abortion, he said.

Other issues to discuss and resolve include unwanted sex and sex before marriage, Swartbooi said.

He said his party would discuss the issue at their policy conference later this year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.