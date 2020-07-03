Tunisia: COVID-19 - Committee Warns Against Non-Compliance With Preventive Measures After Border Reopening

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of the scientific committee on the fight against Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health warned in a press conference held on Thursday against non-compliance with preventive measures after June 27 border reopening.

Tunisia managed to contain the coronavirus, committee member Habib Ghédira said on the fringes of the briefing organised by the Tunisian Association for the Promotion of the Health Sector. Yet, loosening and negligence are seen in the prevention protocol.

Ghédira told TAP there is need to continue awareness campaigns after the opening of borders to urge citizens to demonstrate vigilance and abide by prevention measures (wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing).

Commenting on a potential second wave, Ghédira said the pace of the COVID -19 spread will slow during summer before gaining speed in winter (December and January). The pandemic could reach its peak when people keep more indoors which increases transmission of respiratory viruses.

Chairman of the lockdown committee Mohamed Rabhi underlined the need for travellers to comply with protocols of travel, self-isolation and social distancing considering the number of imported infections.

"Tunisia defeated the coronavirus in this first battle but has not yet won the war against the pandemic," said health expert Mohamed Hamida. He called for increasing coordination between the public and private health sectors and gearing up for a possible second wave.