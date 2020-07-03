Tunisia: Tataouine - Urt and El Kamour Coordination Announce Open General Strike

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tataouine Local Labour Union and the coordinating committee of the El Kamour sit-in, on Thursday, decided to escalate their protest, in the wake of the "unsatisfactory" measures taken by the small Cabinet meeting held Wednesday to discuss the situation in the region.

At the end of a meeting held on Thursday morning, the two parties announced an open general strike from Friday, July 3, 2020 in various public facilities in the region, except in hospitals and institutions where national examinations are held, as well as the stoppage of production in the various oil fields.

In a statement to TAP, coordinator of the El Kamour sit-in Dhaou El Ghoul stressed the continuation of the peaceful protest by the sit-inners, adding protesters will bar the road to vehicles belonging to oil companies until their demands are met, particularly job creation and development in the region.

The same source also regretted the continued procrastination policy adopted by the authorities with regard to the demands of workers in the environmental, planting and gardening company of Tataouine.