Tunisia: FM Holds Talks With EU Ambassador in Tunis

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray met, on Thursday in Tunis, with ambassador of the European Union, Patrice Bergamini, at the end of his mission to Tunisia.

Erray welcomed, on this occasion, the decision of the Council of the European Union to lift travel restrictions towards the European space for Tunisian nationals, which is likely to facilitate the return of Tunisians residing in Europe and to revive tourist activity.

He underlined the solidarity which marked the cooperation between Tunisia and the EU during the exceptional context of the pandemic.

Besides, Erray expressed Tunisia's willingness to strengthen the strategic partnership with the EU by rethinking the way of conforming the framework of bilateral cooperation with the changes of the post-COVID-19 international situation.

For his part, Patrice Bergamini indicated that the EU intends to give the exceptional partnership with Tunisia further impetus.

The EU ambassador pointed out that Tunisia's success on the road to the consecration of democracy had made it possible to increase the confidence of its partners.

Bergamini congratulated Tunisian diplomacy on the unanimous adoption by the UN Security Council of the project proposed by Tunisia and France on the fight against COVID-19.

In this regard, he emphasised the level of awareness shown by the Tunisian people in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Libyan case.

