Tunisia: COVID-19 - Three More Imported Cases (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The daily report of the Health Ministry, on July 1, revealed 14 positive cases out of 574 tests carried out, including 24 as part of the follow-up of active cases.

These are 3 more cases imported among Tunisian returnees, placed in mandatory isolation and 11 active cases still carry the virus.

The assessment thus goes to 1,178 confirmed cases out of 70,614 tests carried out since the outbreak.

The number of recoveries reached 1,039 against 89 active cases under medical observation. The number of deaths remains at 50.

All active cases are placed in specialised quarantine centres, says the Ministry.