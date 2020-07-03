Tunisia: COVID-19 - Three More Imported Cases (Health Ministry)

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The daily report of the Health Ministry, on July 1, revealed 14 positive cases out of 574 tests carried out, including 24 as part of the follow-up of active cases.

These are 3 more cases imported among Tunisian returnees, placed in mandatory isolation and 11 active cases still carry the virus.

The assessment thus goes to 1,178 confirmed cases out of 70,614 tests carried out since the outbreak.

The number of recoveries reached 1,039 against 89 active cases under medical observation. The number of deaths remains at 50.

All active cases are placed in specialised quarantine centres, says the Ministry.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.