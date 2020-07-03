Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections - Presidential Decree Convening Voters in Seven Municipalities, Puslished in Jort

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The presidential decree n°2020-63 convening voters to the municipal by-elections in seven municipalities has just been published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

The seven municipalities are Kesra (Siliana), Al Marja (kef), Korba (Nabeul), Foussana (Kasserine), Sahline, Motamar and Zaouiet Kantech (Monastir), as well as Chébika Kairouan.

The voters are called to elect on Sunday August 30, their municipal councillors. August 29 will be devoted to the voting of security and military forces, registered in the relevant electoral constituencies.

