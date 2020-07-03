Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar Ambassador in Tunis

2 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray on Thursday expressed Tunisia's will to boost economic, financial and investment cooperation with Qatar and to diversify it so that it includes new areas.

In his meeting at the Ministry with Qatari Ambassador in Tunis, Saâd Ben Naceur Al-Hamidi, Erray highlighted the fraternity ties binding the two countries.

Erray also commended the strong bilateral relations over the recent years, particularly the increasing number of visits between senior officials, including the visit made by Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Tunisia last February 24-25, reads a statement of the Foreign Ministry

The Qatari ambassador expressed his country's satisfaction as to the level of cooperation with Tunisia, underlining Qatar's will to further boost bilateral partnership.

He expressed "Qatar's determination to continue to support Tunisia so as it achieves its development goals"

The meeting also provided an opportunity to share viewpoints about issues of mutual interest, the same source adds.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Dead in Protests After Death of Oromo Singer in Ethiopia
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.