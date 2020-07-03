Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets With Qatar Ambassador in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray on Thursday expressed Tunisia's will to boost economic, financial and investment cooperation with Qatar and to diversify it so that it includes new areas.

In his meeting at the Ministry with Qatari Ambassador in Tunis, Saâd Ben Naceur Al-Hamidi, Erray highlighted the fraternity ties binding the two countries.

Erray also commended the strong bilateral relations over the recent years, particularly the increasing number of visits between senior officials, including the visit made by Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Tunisia last February 24-25, reads a statement of the Foreign Ministry

The Qatari ambassador expressed his country's satisfaction as to the level of cooperation with Tunisia, underlining Qatar's will to further boost bilateral partnership.

He expressed "Qatar's determination to continue to support Tunisia so as it achieves its development goals"

The meeting also provided an opportunity to share viewpoints about issues of mutual interest, the same source adds.