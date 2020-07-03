South Africa: Donors Shy Away From Tainted Party - ANC Salary Payments Are 'Delayed' Again

3 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Among the 387-odd staff members who work for the ANC are a few redeployed high-flyers - including Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba - who have added a sizeable chunk to the R21-million salary tab the party is burdened with.

It should come as little surprise that for a second month, salary payments to ANC staff members have been "delayed".

On 30 June, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter circulated a second memo to ANC staff apologising for the late payment of June salaries "as a result of the national crisis in the country".

Salaries, said Potgieter, would be paid on 6 and not 1 July as previously stated in an earlier communication from Luthuli House.

Potgieter did not specify which specific "national crisis" she was referring to - Covid-19, the global and local economic meltdown or the ANC's own precarious financial health.

The matter of late salary payments, the party reassured staff, was "receiving attention" from Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile.

If donors and funders were already fighting headwinds in catastrophic economic conditions, how attractive is Brand ANC at present, considering that several officials heavily implicated in the State Capture political project continue to occupy key positions in the party?...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

