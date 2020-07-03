South Africa: Let's Start to Reimagine and Repurpose Our Institutions of Higher Learning

opinion

When fisherwomen and fishermen cannot go out to sea, they repair their nets. Covid-19 has given us an amazing opportunity to repair our nets as institutions of higher learning. We must grab this opportunity to both reimagine and repurpose institutions of higher learning.

"The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth." - Old African adage.

The Freedom Charter, the statement of core principles of the South African Congress Alliance, which consisted of the African National Congress and its allies, the South African Indian Congress, the South African Congress of Democrats and the Coloured People's Congress, is characterised by the preamble: "We, the People of South Africa, declare for all our country and the world to know that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white... " It's opening demand states: "The People Shall Govern!"

The eighth, of 10 demands, declares: "The doors of learning and of culture shall be opened!" And, it is further accentuated thus: "The government shall discover, develop and encourage national talent for the enhancement of our cultural life; all the cultural treasures of mankind shall be open to all, by free exchange of...