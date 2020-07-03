South Africa: Let's Start to Reimagine and Repurpose Our Institutions of Higher Learning

3 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Bonang Mohale

When fisherwomen and fishermen cannot go out to sea, they repair their nets. Covid-19 has given us an amazing opportunity to repair our nets as institutions of higher learning. We must grab this opportunity to both reimagine and repurpose institutions of higher learning.

"The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth." - Old African adage.

The Freedom Charter, the statement of core principles of the South African Congress Alliance, which consisted of the African National Congress and its allies, the South African Indian Congress, the South African Congress of Democrats and the Coloured People's Congress, is characterised by the preamble: "We, the People of South Africa, declare for all our country and the world to know that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white... " It's opening demand states: "The People Shall Govern!"

The eighth, of 10 demands, declares: "The doors of learning and of culture shall be opened!" And, it is further accentuated thus: "The government shall discover, develop and encourage national talent for the enhancement of our cultural life; all the cultural treasures of mankind shall be open to all, by free exchange of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions Amid South African Lockdown in Focus After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.