South Africa: Following the Money - Lucky Montana, Prasa and a R25 Million Question

analysis

After two days of testimony at the Zondo Commission, a burning question still remains: is there proof that former CEO Lucky Montana used money that came from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to buy two properties worth almost R25-million?

On Thursday morning, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture's lead investigator into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Clint Oellermann, was called to the witness stand to try to figure out one simple question: did money from Prasa go into the hands of a lawyer for former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and then pay for houses worth almost R25-million?

Oellermann said that through court documents, affidavits and interviews, the investigation team is conducting an ongoing investigation into the affairs of the agency, including its finances.

On Thursday, when asked by the evidence leader, advocate Vas Soni, about these properties, Oellermann said the team was still conducting several investigations into the agency and properties bought by a lawyer who had links to not only Montana, but to a company that received money from Prasa.

Oellerman said the modus operandi in two examples was clear:

"It would appear Mr Montana goes and views these properties......