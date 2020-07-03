Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Hospital Kicks Out Striking Nurses From U.S.$1.75 Rented Flats

PARIRENYATWA Hospital has given scores of striking health workers occupying the giant medical centre's residences three-month eviction notices.

Public health workers, including nurses and doctors, have down their tools in protest over poor working conditions and low salaries.

They are also demanding that government should commit itself to paying salaries in US dollars.

However, authorities at Parirenyatwa Hospital have expressed displeasure that some of the health workers have joined the industrial action while they enjoyed cheaper accommodation at the medical centre.

"This letter serves to notify you of the termination of your lease with effect from the end of day 30 September 2020," Ernest Manyawu, Parirenyatwa Hospital chief executive said in a notice to the affected workers.

"You are hereby given 3 months which will commence 1st July 2020. You are aware that your stay in hospital accommodation was on the understanding that you avail yourself in times of emergencies that may be occasioned by disasters, stay-aways, industrial action and any other such disturbances.

"The hospital has experienced numerous emergencies and industrial action in the last 12 months. Despite the calls for emergency in those situations, you have not been forthcoming in spite of the fact that you are resident in hospital accommodation."

Manyawu added: "On its part, the hospital ensured that you pay rentals for less than $100.00 per month which translate to US$1.75 at (1:57 rate) with no transport fares, free water and uninterrupted electricity for your convenience and to enable you to attend to duty at short notice during emergencies.

"The hospital will be entering into new lease agreements with those nurses who, due to the convenience and proximity of hospital accommodation are agreeable to assisting patients during times of emergencies.

"You are, therefore, expected to prepare to vacate at the aforementioned flat or room on or before 30 September 2020, failure of which you will be evicted without any further notice ."